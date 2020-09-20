Patriots Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 ‘SNF’ Game Online

This should be a good one.

The Patriots and Seahawks are set for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Century Link Field, which will feel — and sound — noticeably different without fans in the stands. New England opened its season with Cam Newton leading his new team to a win over the Miami Dolphins, while Seattle kicked off its 2020 campaign with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Who will come out on top Sunday night? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images