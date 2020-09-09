Raptors’ Serge Ibaka To Play Game 6 Vs. Celtics After Ankle Sprain

The Toronto Raptors on Wednesday will have one of their key contributors off the bench as they play their most important game of the season to this point.

Serge Ibaka suffered a left ankle sprain during Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, and was listed as questionable in the injury report ahead of Game 6.

But according to coach Nick Nurse, the big man will be good to go without a minutes restriction as Toronto looks to avoid elimination.

The NBA’s Coach of the Year provided a simple update on Ibaka’s status ahead of Game 6.

“He’s OK,” Nurse said, via Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith.

Boston leads the series 3-2, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.