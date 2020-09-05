Watch Authentic Upset Tiz The Law To Win 146th Running Of Kentucky Derby

There’s been a bit of an upset in the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Authentic scored an upset win over the presumed favorite Tiz the Law, even holding off a late push from the horse which had 4/5 odds entering Saturday’s race. Authentic possessed 9-1 odds, per consensus data.

You can watch the final stretch below:

An INCREDIBLE performance by Authentic in the final stretch to win the 146th @KentuckyDerby 🔥



Bob Baffert has done it for the 6th time! pic.twitter.com/hI3OjyYXVy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020

Authentic and jockey John Velazquez win the Kentucky Derby 🏆



Bob Baffert now has 16 Triple Crown race wins, most of any trainer. pic.twitter.com/jEJLIONkMd — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2020

The win by Authentic earns trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Kentucky Derby winner. Baffert’s six horses to win the Run for the Roses ties him for the record set by Ben A. Jones, who trained from 1938 to 1952, per ESPN’s Stats and Info.

