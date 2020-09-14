Tom Brady Offers Critical Assessment Of His Debut With Buccaneers

OK, so Tom Brady’s first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t exactly the smoothest.

The former New England Patriots quarterback got off to a hot start in the Bucs’ Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, putting Tampa on the board first with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

But things slowly went downhill from there.

Brady completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but recorded two interceptions (including a pick six by Janoris Jenkins) as well. The Bucs ultimately fell 34-23 to the Saints.

So, of course, Brady wasn’t entirely pleased with himself after the game.

“It’s a game of execution. Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers,” Brady admitted during his postgame video conference, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It’s hard to win, turning the ball over like that. So I’ve obviously gotta do a lot better job.”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians placed blame on Brady’s shoulders for both interceptions, but didn’t think the 43-year-old’s performance was all bad.

“He came out, lighting it up, went down the field and scored a touchdown, so I wouldn’t say he was out of sync at all ’til we started screwing it up,” Arians said.

Brady and Co. can turn things around in Week 2 when they host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images