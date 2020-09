Jackie Bradley Jr. showed off his power Wednesday night.

The Boston Red Sox centerfielder capitalized on a rough night for Atlanta Braves starter Robbie Erlin, crushing a solo shot over the Green Monster to break a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning. (That’s home run No. 3 of the season for JBJ, too.)

Check it out:

Bradley also had a sweet catch at the wall in the second inning of Wednesday’s game.

