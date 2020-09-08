Watch Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Tie Game With Solo Home Run Vs. Phillies

Make that four home runs for Bobby Dalbec.

The Red Sox rookie has impressed during his short time in Boston, and he continued to do so Wednesday night.

Boston was down 4-3 in the top of the sixth of its first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Dalbec tied the game with one swing of the bat with a solo home run to left field to make it 4-4.

Check it out: