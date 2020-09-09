NFL Rumors: Broncos Fear Von Miller Could Miss Season With Leg injury

Von Miller just can’t seem to catch a break.

The Denver Broncos linebacker injured a tendon in his ankle Tuesday during practice, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Some reportedly fear the injury could require season-ending surgery, too.

The team later posted a message in support of their veteran pass-rusher.

It’s been a rough few months for Miller, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April. He recovered in roughly two weeks but called his bout with the virus “frightening.”

Man, 2020 just hasn’t been his year.