Alex Smith Competes In First NFL Game Since Horrific Leg Injury In 2018

693 days. That’s how long it took Alex Smith to return to game action after sustaining a gruesome leg injury against the Houston Texans.

Smith, as you likely know, suffered spiral and compound fractures to his tibia and fibula in his right leg when he was tackled by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt in Week 10 of the 2018 season. He underwent 17 surgeries in nine months to repair the injury.

The Washington Football Team called on the 36-year-old quarterback after Kyle Allen left Week 5 contest following a helmet-to-helmet hit with Jalen Ramsey on a third-down scramble in the second quarter.

What’s more, Smith completed a pass to J.D. McKissic for 12 yards on his very first play.

Smith received a standing ovation from the small crowd at FedEx Field. His family cheered him on from the stands, too.

Gotta love stories like this.

