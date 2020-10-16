Astros Impressively Extend ALCS With Walk-Off Home Run Against Rays In Game 5

The American League Championship Series isn’t over yet.

The Tampa Bay Rays jumped out to a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Houston Astros, but have not been able to close the door.

Houston has swung the momentum in its favor with two straight wins, including Game 5 thanks to a Carlos Correa walk-off home run to force a Game 6 between the two American League powerhouses.

For more on the series, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.