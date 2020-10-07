Brett Favre Makes Bold Prediction About Josh Allen’s NFL Career

Josh Allen is in just his third NFL season, but he’s already impressed some of the best with this skillset.

The 24-year-old has looked particularly good in 2020, helping the Buffalo Bills to a solid 4-0 start. Allen currently sports a 70.9 completion rate, 12 touchdown passes, 1,326 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns — and we’re only a quarter into the regular season.

Brett Favre likes what he’s seen in Allen so far. In fact, he thinks Allen could compare to one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

“Man, he looks awesome. That kid is a tremendous talent,” Favre said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He can sling it, he can move, but more than anything we saw that with him the last few years. But what we’re seeing now is he’s taking it to the next level. He’s winning games.

“For Buffalo fans and the organization, it’s what you’ve been waiting to see and you’ve gotten it. His time is now and I think it’s going to be for quite a while. I think Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady. At some point, he will be running the division. I believe that.”

Hall of Famer @BrettFavre LOVES what he's seen from @BuffaloBills quarterback @JoshAllenQB through the first four weeks of the season.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VScvMQcGGw — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) October 6, 2020

Bold.

