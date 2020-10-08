Decision To Reschedule Patriots-Broncos Game Is Good News For New England

Adjust your weekend plans. The New England Patriots will be playing on Monday, and the new kickoff time for Week 5’s matchup with the Denver Broncos is a net positive for the hometown team.

The Patriots and Broncos reportedly will now play Monday at 5 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The game previously was scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Patriots didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday after three players were placed on the COVID/reserve list in the past week. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Friday. Then practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was added to the list Tuesday, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive Tuesday and was added to reserve list Wednesday.

Either the NFL knows the Patriots have another positive case coming Friday morning (unlikely given the typical timeline of NFL COVID results) or the league realized the Patriots were going to be at a competitive disadvantage because of a lack of practice time.

The Patriots reportedly will not practice Friday out of an abundance of caution. If the team continues to produce negative COVID tests, then they could still practice Saturday and hold a walk-through Sunday before Monday night’s game.

There’s also an increased chance that quarterback Cam Newton or cornerback Stephon Gilmore could play after having the game pushed back a day.

Here are the NFL rules for players returning off of the COVID list:

Asymptomatic:

1. Ten days have passed since the initial positive test OR

2. Two consecutive negative PCR virus tests separated by 24 hours AND

3. Return approved by the team physician after consultation with medical experts at Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS) and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer

Symptomatic:

1. At least 10 days have passed since the date symptoms of COVID-19 were first reported to team medical staff AND

2. At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications AND

3. Other symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) have improved AND

4. Return approved by the team physician after consultation with ICS and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer AND

5. Local regulations and requirements are satisfied

Gilmore revealed Wednesday he was asymptomatic. Newton also reportedly was asymptomatic. Newton tested positive Oct. 2. The Patriots play the Broncos on Oct. 12. That’s 10 days.

It’s a much shorter turnaround for Gilmore, who tested positive Oct. 6. But if he produces two consecutive negative COVID tests 24 hours apart, then he too could potentially play Monday night.

If Newton can’t play, then Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham would start in his place. JC Jackson and Jason McCourty both likely would see increased roles if Gilmore doesn’t play.

The Patriots were set to have a short week after playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Now they’ll have a regular break between games with a bye in Week 6. So, they also won’t get a short week coming off of this upcoming Monday’s game.

It seems at least one Broncos player understandably isn’t happy with the schedule change. The Broncos play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 6.

Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong. Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week playing the dolphins help it make sense — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 8, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images