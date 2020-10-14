Patriots Add Two Linemen To Projected Injury Report Ahead Of Broncos Game

Nearly half of the New England Patriots’ offensive linemen were listed on Wednesday’s hypothetical injury report.

The Patriots did not hold an on-field practice Wednesday, but if they had, starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and reserve center/guard James Ferentz would not have participated, according to the team.

Both of their projected absences were listed as “not injury related.”

Guard Shaq Mason (calf) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) both would have been limited, as would wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder).

Mason and Eluemunor both did not play in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with the latter developing a migraine shortly before kickoff.

Ferentz started that game at center in place of David Andrews, who is on injured reserve with a broken thumb. Rookies Michael Onwenu and Justin Herron filled in for Mason and Eluemunor, respectively. The Patriots currently have nine O-linemen on their 53-man roster.

Patriots players visited Gillette Stadium for staggered workouts Wednesday and took their meetings virtually. They’re scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock was a full participant in practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. Top tight end Noah Fant (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity after sitting out all last week.

