Cowboys Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

A second NFC East clash during Week 7 of the NFL slate? How did football fans get so lucky?
The 2-4 Dallas Cowboys will travel to the 1-5 Washington Football Team on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a one-sided defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” Dallas will be playing in its second game without quarterback Dak Prescott.
Washington has lost five straight including a hard-fought defeat to the New York Giants during Week 6.
The Cowboys could gain a hold of first place with a win, while the Football Team would move into a tie for second with a victory of their own.
Here’s how to watch Dallas vs. Washington:
When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
