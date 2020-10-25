Cowboys Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Dallas would move into first place of the division with a win

A second NFC East clash during Week 7 of the NFL slate? How did football fans get so lucky?

The 2-4 Dallas Cowboys will travel to the 1-5 Washington Football Team on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a one-sided defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” Dallas will be playing in its second game without quarterback Dak Prescott.

Washington has lost five straight including a hard-fought defeat to the New York Giants during Week 6.

The Cowboys could gain a hold of first place with a win, while the Football Team would move into a tie for second with a victory of their own.

Here’s how to watch Dallas vs. Washington:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Where Things Stand With Adam Thielen Trade Speculation

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related