Packers Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

How will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers respond to their one-sided Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The 4-1 Packers will have the chance to bounce back against the 1-5 Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL slate.

Houston is coming off an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, but the Deshaun Watson-led Texans have been more competitive since firing head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

Here’s how to watch Packers at Texans:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images