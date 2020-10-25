Packers Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

How will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers respond to their one-sided Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The 4-1 Packers will have the chance to bounce back against the 1-5 Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL slate.
Houston is coming off an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, but the Deshaun Watson-led Texans have been more competitive since firing head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.
Here’s how to watch Packers at Texans:
When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | FOX