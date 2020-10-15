Dave Roberts Confirms Clayton Kershaw Will Start NLCS Game 4 For Dodgers Vs. Braves

There was cause for concern when Clayton Kershaw suddenly was scratched from his Game 2 start in the National League Championship Series.

But the Los Angeles Dodgers ace will return in Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves.

Kershaw was dealing with back spasms, but the team remained optimistic the left-hander would be available during the series. And that optimism turned into reality when manager Dave Roberts announced Kershaw would start Thursday night when LA tries to tie the NLCS at 2-2, via MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick.

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, but fell in Game 3 after the Dodgers exploded for 15 runs Wednesday night in the win.