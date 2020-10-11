Dolphins Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

Could we see an upset in San Francisco?

The 2-2 49ers are set to host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback for Miami, but it remains to be seen who will be under center for the Niners. Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice this week, but that does not necessarily mean he’s ready for game action.

Regardless, this should be an entertaining game.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images