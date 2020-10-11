Brad Marchand Takes To Instagram To Give Torey Krug Fitting Send-Off

The Bruins are saying goodbye to Torey Krug after nine seasons, and Brad Marchand made sure to give him a fitting send-off.

Marchand and Krug, as you likely know, are notorious for poking fun at each other on social media. Their height (or lack thereof) often is the butt of the jokes.

So, it was only fitting Marchand delivered one final ribbing on Instagram while bidding his former teammate, who signed with the St. Louis Blues on Friday, adieu.

“Love ya @krugtorey going to be lonely being the only little guy,” he wrote.

Krug delivered a friendly jab to Marchand on Saturday via Instagram, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images