Eagles Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Steelers and Eagles currently sit atop their respective divisions ahead of their Week 5 matchup, though they’ve taken very different routes to get there.

Pittsburgh is 3-0 entering the game after having their Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans postponed due to COVID-19.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is just 1-2-1. But the Eagles can thank their tie for giving the team an edge over the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Steelers online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images