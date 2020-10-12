Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys React To Dak Prescott’s Injury After Win Vs. Giants

'I just feel terrible for him'

Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys did everything they could to pull out a win for their gridiron brother, Dak Prescott, after the quarterback suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Prescott reportedly will undergo surgery Sunday night on what the team revealed was a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle. He left the field visibly emotional before the Cowboys pulled out a 37-34 win.

Elliot was among many who offered his reaction to the Prescott’s injury, calling him both the team’s “leader” and a “warrior.”

“It’s tough just because we came (into the NFL) together. I know how much this means to him,” Elliot said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “All we can do it support him and go out there and win ballgames for him. … It just sucks to see a warrior go down like that.”

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb expressed that he had reached out to Prescott shortly after the game.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for me. I can’t thank him enough,” Lamb said, per Machota. “I told him we’re going to hold it down until we get to see him on the field with us again.”

First-year head coach Mike McCarthy also was devastated about the injury, but offered a positive outlook after the game.

“I feel terrible for him,” McCarthy said, per Machota. “He was having a tremendous year. He’s made such an impression on me. He’s the leader of this team.

“…This will just be another chapter in a great story. He’s a fine young man,” McCarthy added.

The NFL community as a whole wished Prescott a speedy recovery.

