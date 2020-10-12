Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys React To Dak Prescott’s Injury After Win Vs. Giants

Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys did everything they could to pull out a win for their gridiron brother, Dak Prescott, after the quarterback suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Prescott reportedly will undergo surgery Sunday night on what the team revealed was a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle. He left the field visibly emotional before the Cowboys pulled out a 37-34 win.

Elliot was among many who offered his reaction to the Prescott’s injury, calling him both the team’s “leader” and a “warrior.”

“It’s tough just because we came (into the NFL) together. I know how much this means to him,” Elliot said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “All we can do it support him and go out there and win ballgames for him. … It just sucks to see a warrior go down like that.”

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb expressed that he had reached out to Prescott shortly after the game.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for me. I can’t thank him enough,” Lamb said, per Machota. “I told him we’re going to hold it down until we get to see him on the field with us again.”

First-year head coach Mike McCarthy also was devastated about the injury, but offered a positive outlook after the game.

“I feel terrible for him,” McCarthy said, per Machota. “He was having a tremendous year. He’s made such an impression on me. He’s the leader of this team.

“…This will just be another chapter in a great story. He’s a fine young man,” McCarthy added.

The NFL community as a whole wished Prescott a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images