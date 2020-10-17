Georgia Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch NCAA Football Game Online, On TV

A clash of titans is going down Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to host No. 3 Georgia in a battle between elite SEC programs.

This easily is the most highly-anticipated matchup in college football thus far. It helps for ‘Bama that head coach Nick Saban will be able to be on the sidelines after returning multiple negative tests for COVID-19.

Here’s how to watch Alabama-Georgia online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images