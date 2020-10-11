Giants’ Jason Garrett Rushed Over To Check On Cowboys’ Dak Prescott After Injury

In professional sports, there are some moments that mean much more than competition.

And Sunday during a Week 5 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, it didn’t matter that Dak Prescott now stood on the opposite sideline of his former coach.

When the quarterback went down with a devastating injury and needed to be carted off the field, Jason Garrett rushed over to check on him.

Jason Garrett made his way on the field to show support to his former QB, Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/w2AZmNruOr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020

Garrett took over as the offensive coordinator for the Giants after parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys at the end of last season, but until this year, Prescott had played every season under him.