Giants Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch Week 5 NFL Game Online, On TV

Are you ready for some more garbage NFC East football?

The winless New York Giants and 1-3 Dallas Cowboys will square off Sunday afternoon in a matchup between storied division rivals. This game normally carries a ton of juice, but the struggles of both clubs are impossible to ignore.

Nevertheless, non-Giants fans at least can look forward to watching Dak Prescott and the high-octane Cowboys offense.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Giants online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images