Patriots Player Not Giving NFL Credit For Rescheduling Broncos Game

New England’s matchup with Denver has been rescheduled for the second time over COVID-19 concerns.

One Patriots player isn’t saluting the NFL for taking precaution, however.

The Patriots and Broncos, originally slated to play Sunday afternoon, had their Week 5 game moved to Monday night following Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test. But after defensive tackle Byron Cowart contracted the virus Saturday, the game was postponed to next Sunday, Oct. 18.

An anonymous Patriots player voiced his frustration to NFL Media’s Michael Giardi after the decision was made.

A text just now from a #Patriots player: "No one gets credit for doing the right thing now because they didn't do the right thing Monday and maybe that's why we're in this mess." Adds he's "Incredibly disappointed." @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2020

The NFL’s decision to move forward with the Patriots-Chiefs game was questionable. New England traveled to Kansas City just a few days after Cam Newton drew a positive COVID-19 test. One of the planes the Patriots took to KC reportedly was filled with players who’d come in close contact with the quarterback in the week leading up to his positive test.

The league’s handling of the Broncos-Patriots contest sparked anger from both teams. Multiple Denver players aired out their feelings on social media after the news broke.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images