Gordon Hayward Offers To Help Dak Prescott After Gruesome Ankle Injury

Gordon Hayward wants to pay it forward.

After the Boston Celtics forward suffered a gruesome left leg injury in 2017, Paul George, who dealt with a similar injury a few years prior, reached out to help. Hayward long has said George was instrumental in his rehabilitation, particularly the mental aspect.

Consequently, Hayward is in a unique position to assist Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a left compound fracture and ankle dislocation Sunday night during his team’s game against the New York Giants.

Check out the tweet Hayward sent Tuesday afternoon:

After my injury, hearing from @Yg_Trece, a guy who had been through it, made a huge difference. @dak, if there's anything I can do to help, don't hesitate to reach out. You're not alone! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) October 13, 2020

Whether Prescott eventually takes Hayward up on his offer remains to be seen. If nothing else, it surely is encouraging for Prescott to know there are athletes who can relate to his situation and are willing to help.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images