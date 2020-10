One loss against the San Francisco 49ers is bad enough, and now New England Patriots fans are just hoping they don’t have to worry about another.

Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, and was ruled questionable to return in the contest.

In fairness, it’s not yet known if Thuney’s departure is a result of the injury itself, as the Patriots trailed the 49ers 30-6 after three quarters.

#Patriots injury update: OL Joe Thuney (ankle) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images