Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Score, Highlights Of Carabao Cup Game

Liverpool lost to Arsenal on penalties Thursday night at Anfield in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

After the game had ended goalless after 90 minutes, the Gunners progressed 5-4 on spot-kicks, with Joe Willock converting the decisive effort.

During normal time, Takumi Minamino rattled the crossbar towards the end of the first half from point-blank range, and the Reds found visiting goalkeeper Bernd Leno in fine form after the break.

The Arsenal stopper pulled off a string of fine saves, most notably denying Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Marko Grujic.

However, it was to be Arsenal who secured a place in the draw as the Gunners prevailed on penalties.