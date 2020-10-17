Melvin Gordon Update: Broncos RB Won’t Travel, Out Vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots are going to avoid the Denver Broncos’ top running back.

The Broncos are set to travel to Foxboro, Mass., on Saturday, and Melvin Gordon will not be making the trip, it appears.

RB Melvin Gordon will not travel with Broncos to NEw England because of illness, per source. Unfortunate but smart move by team during the COVID-19 pandemic. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 17, 2020

It’s been a tumultuous week for Gordon. He was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, then left practice Friday with an illness. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Gordon could be punished for the arrest, but it was unclear if that was going to impact his availability for Sunday.

But it appears that’s a decision for later, as it’s the illness that kept him from travelling. The Broncos will, however, have Phillip Lindsay available for Sunday’s game.

Broncos-Patriots is scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images