Mic’d-Up Video Of Bill Belichick Throwing Challenge Flag Is Kinda Funny

Mic’d-up Bill Belichick content always is worth consuming, no matter how short or seemingly innocuous it might be.

NFL Films recently ran mic’d-up footage from Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots. Belichick scolding the referees and delivering Ryan Izzo a message certainly were the highlights, but one of the sneaky-best clips was of the Patriots head coach grunting, saying “alright” and chucking a challenge flag at an official’s feet.

Check this out:

Yeah, The Hoodie wasn’t happy. And it’s easy to understand why, considering how bad his team was in its loss to Denver.

Belichick and the Patriots will look to right the ship Sunday when they host the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images