Is there anything Patrice Bergeron can’t do?

The Bruins center, along with his teammates, dressed up in the team’s annual visit to children in Boston hospitals. Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually.

Bergeron did not disappoint, though, dressing up as Elmo from “Sesame Street” and nailing an impression of the character.

Check it out:

We think Bergeron could have a career in this after hockey.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images