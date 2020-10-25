NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Texas Cup Series Playoff Race Online

Are you ready for some Lone Star State playoff racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 — the second of three Round of 8 playoff races — at Texas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick will start on the pole alongside Joe Logano with Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Will Logano win his second race in a row, or will another driver cement their spot in the Championship 4? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s NASCAR playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images