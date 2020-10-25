NFC East Reaches Historic Level Of Horrible In Week 7 Of 2020 NFL Season

If you thought things couldn’t get worse for the NFC East, think again.

The NFL’s worst division on Sunday reached a low of historic proportions after Week 7’s slate of games, as the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team and New York Giants continue to be the laughing stock of the league.

At just 2-4-1 on the year with a .357 winning percentage, the Eagles have managed to hold first place. To make matters worse, the last place Giants are just 1.5 games behind at 1-6.

According to NFL research, the NFC East made league history in Week 7, as not a single team has notched their third win. This is the first time that’s ever happened to a division excluding strike seasons.

With Washington taking the victory over the Cowboys, Week 7 will end without a single NFC East team reaching 3 wins this season



This is the first time in NFL history that every team in a division has had fewer than 3 wins through Week 7 (excludes strike seasons) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 25, 2020

Is it too late to change the playoff format so that none of these teams make it to the postseason, let alone host any games?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images