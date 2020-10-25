Seahawks Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 ‘SNF’ Game Online

The Arizona Cardinals have a golden opportunity to show the world what they’re made of.
The Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in an NFL Week 7 game between NFC West rivals. Seattle enters the contest at a perfect 6-0, while Arizona looks to improve on its 4-2 record and climb to within one game of the Seahawks for the division lead.
The Seattle-Arizona game originally was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but the NFL moved to into the “Sunday Night Football” slot due to doubt over the Las Vegas Raiders-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Here’s when and how to watch Seahawks versus Cardinals:
When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | NBC Sports Live