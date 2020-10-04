NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Is Asymptomatic; What That Means For Patriots

It seems Cam Newton is feeling well two days after the New England Patriots quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton, who will not play Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, is asymptomatic, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

That means Newton will miss a minimum of five days. If Newton was symptomatic, he would miss a minimum of 10 days and also be knocked out of the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Here are the official NFL protocols:

— Asymptomatic players can be reactivated once 10 days have passed since the initial positive test OR five days have passed since the initial positive test AND the player returns two consecutive negative PCR virus tests separated by 24 hours.

— Symptomatic players cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since the first COVID symptoms appeared AND at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms last occurred.

So, if Newton stays asymptomatic, passes two consecutive negative PCR virus tests and is cleared by the Patriots team doctor, then he can return as early as Thursday.

Brian Hoyer is expected to start in place of Newton on Monday night when the Patriots take on the Chiefs in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. ET.

