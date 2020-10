Raymond James Stadium reportedly won’t be empty when it hosts Super Bowl LV in February.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the NFL is planning to have fans in attendance for the league’s biggest game. Capacity will be 20%.

Seifert reported fans will be in pods and must be six feet apart while wearing masks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home stadium holds 65,000 people and has allowed fans this season.

Super Bowl LIV is set for Feb. 7.