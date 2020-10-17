NFL Rumors: Patriots Facilities Back Open Saturday Ahead Of Broncos Game

The New England Patriots will be able to do their walk-throughs and final tuneups for Sunday’s game in person if they’d like, it appears.

One day after cancelling practice due to another positive test for COVID-19, Gillette Stadium and its facilities are open Saturday. That inspires more optimism that the Patriots’ already postponed game against the Denver Broncos will, in fact, be played.

The Patriots' facility is back open this morning after the team canceled practice Friday afternoon following a positive COVID-19 test.



The team continues to prepare to play Sunday at 1 PM vs. the Broncos. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020

Center James Ferentz was the Patriots’ latest positive test, but it appears it is an isolated incident, as the Patriots’ other tests came back negative.

Three other Patriots that have tested positive for the coronavirus — Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray — have returned to practice. That leaves Byron Cowart and Ferentz as the only two players currently sidelined due to COVID-19.

Broncos-Patriots is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images