NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots Can Wipe These Two Tight Ends Off Their Board

New England Patriots fans apparently can erase two athletic tight ends from their trade deadline wishlist.

It’s no secret the Patriots need pass-catching help, something they reportedly are prioritizing before the Nov. 3 deadline. In particular, New England needs to do something at tight end. Ryan Izzo is, well, Ryan Izzo, and rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene have been total non-factors.

Some fans have speculated about Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who reportedly wants out, and New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who some rumors have indicated could be available for the right price.

However, neither player is likely to be moved before the deadline, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources.

From his column: