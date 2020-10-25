N’Keal Harry Injury: Patriots WR Won’t Return Vs. 49ers After Big Hit

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. ET): N’Keal Harry is out for the game.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots’ don’t exactly have a robust wide receiver room.

And it got even thinner early Sunday.

In the final play of the first quarter, Cam Newton tried to find N’Keal Harry on third and six. Harry got his hands on the pass just short of the first down marker, but upon it hitting his hands he got popped by Tarvarius Moore and dropped the ball.

It was an incomplete pass, and after getting off the field Harry went straight to the medical tent. After a few minutes in the tent he went to the locker room.

The Patriots announced Harry was questionable to return with a head injury.

