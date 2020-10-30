Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Misses Final Bills Week Practice With Knee Injury

Three prominent New England Patriots players were absent from the team’s final practice of Week 8.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) all were not spotted during the stretching portion of Friday’s practice, according to a team announcement. Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) also was absent.

Edelman is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing a knee procedure Thursday. Harry sat out all three practices this week and almost certainly will be unavailable for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Gilmore’s injury is considered minor, according to a report Friday morning from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, but his absence from practice puts his game status in doubt. The veteran corner — whose name has been mentioned in trade rumors as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches — has not missed a game since 2017 and has played 98.7 percent of snaps this season.

With snow covering the Patriots’ practice fields, the team held Friday’s practice session inside the Empower Field House.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images