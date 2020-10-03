Patriots Vs. Chiefs Preview: What To Watch For In Week 4 Matchup

The New England Patriots will travel to Kansas City this weekend to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

THE DETAILS

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV: CBS

THE ODDS

The Patriots entered the weekend as seven-point road underdogs.

How rare is it for a New England opponent to be favored by a touchdown or more? As ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted this week, this is just the third time that’s happened since Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams as 14-point ‘dogs.

The two others: the 2016 opener against the Arizona Cardinals (Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start) and the 2009 finale against the Houston Texans (the Wes Welker torn ACL game).

Patriots coach Bill Belichick referred to the Chiefs as a pseudo divisional opponent this week. These teams have faced each other four times over the last three seasons, with each winning two.

The Patriots took their first two matchups against Patrick Mahomes — 43-40 in the 2018 regular season and 37-31 in overtime in the 2018 AFC Championship Game — but the Chiefs quarterback prevailed in their most recent clash, winning 23-16 at Gillette Stadium last December.

The 23 points New England allowed in that games — just three of which came in the second half — are tied for the second-fewest Kansas City has scored in any Mahomes start.

Can the Patriots replicate that success with a defense that had to replace roughly half of its 2019 starters? That’s the big question this week.

LAST WEEK

The 2-1 Patriots bounced back from their Week 2 loss in Seattle by dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders 36-20.

Led by Rex Burkhead (three touchdowns, 98 yards from scrimmage) and Sony Michel (nine carries, 117 yards), New England racked up 250 rushing yards, propelling them to a comfortable win despite a lackluster passing performance from quarterback Cam Newton.

The 3-0 Chiefs made an emphatic statement on “Monday Night Football,” dump-trucking the Baltimore Ravens on the road in a 34-20 victory. Mahomes threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, and Kansas City’s defense held last year’s NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, to 97 passing yards and sacked him four times.

After needing overtime to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, it was an impressive response from the reigning champs.

INJURY REPORT

The Patriots listed five players as questionable for Sunday:

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

RB Sony Michel (quad)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OT Isaiah Wynn (calf)

All five were limited in practice Friday.

Special teamer Cody Davis has been ruled out with a rib injury.

Running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski both participated in all three practices this week after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve.

It remains to be seen whether either will be activated to ahead of Sunday’s game. The decision on Harris could depend on Michel’s status.

If they are, expect that announcement to come Saturday afternoon. The Patriots entered the weekend with one open spot on their 53-man roster.

Center David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche cannot return from IR until Week 6 at the earliest.

The Chiefs are largely healthy entering this highly anticipated AFC clash, but the one name on their injury report is a notable one. Standout defensive tackle Chris Jones is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cam Newton, Patriots quarterback

Last week was the shakiest of Newton’s three Patriots outings to date. He threw one ghastly interception, forced two passes into triple coverage to Julian Edelman, missed an open N’Keal Harry for what should have been a touchdown and wasn’t much of a factor in the run game.

Of course, the Patriots won regardless, and Newton did come through late with a 27-yard strike to Harry and a key 21-yard scramble on their final possession. But he’ll be looking for a bounce-back performance against a KC defense that has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game this season.

The Chiefs have been solid against the pass this season (fourth in yards allowed per game, 11th in yards allowed per attempt, fifth in DVOA) but soft against the run (27th, 28th, 30th).