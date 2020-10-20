PSG Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Will Manchester United wilt in the City of Light or rise to the occasion.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Manchester United on Tuesday at Parc des Princes in their UEFA Champions League Group H opener. PSG was runner-up last season in European soccer’s elite competition, and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co. are determined to secure the crown this term.

Manchester United’s newly signed striker Edinson Cavani didn’t travel to Paris, so he won’t face his former club in his debut with his new club. Manchester United also will be without captain Harry Maguire.

Midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes and striker Mauro Icardi is among the PSG players who’ll miss this game due to injuries.

Here’s when and how to watch PSG versus Manchester United:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | Univision NOW

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images