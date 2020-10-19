Rob Gronkowski Gives Honest Assessment Of First ‘Gronk Spike’ For Bucs

At last, Week 6 of the NFL season meant the return of one of the most beloved celebrations in professional sports.

The Gronk Spike.

After pulling down the first touchdown of the season, and the first of his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski finally got to do his signature celebration at Raymond James Stadium.

The spike, however, looked a little rusty. And Gronkowski was the first to admit it after promising much more to Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

“The spike was not monstrous. It was a lefty, the right arm is a little sore right now so I had to do a lefty spike. But overall, I’m just glad I got a spike. What was special about it was that my teammates and coaches, I just felt the energy from them after I got in the end zone. How happy they were for me, it was a cool moment to have my first touchdown as a Buccaneer.”

"The spike was not monstrous. It was a lefty." 😂@Buccaneers TE @RobGronkowski with an honest assessment of his TD celebration with @ErinAndrews postgame ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/K5JNKSby9q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 19, 2020

The score was the 91st touchdown reception thrown by Tom Brady of Gronkowski’s career, as the duo now has combined for the third-most in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images