Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Rank Third All-Time For Most NFL Touchdowns

Over his illustrious career thus far, Tom Brady has thrown more touchdowns to tight end Rob Gronkowski than anyone else.

And in Week 6 of the the 2020 NFL season, their first in Tampa Bay, the duo finally scored for their first touchdown of the year for the Buccaneers.

With that, they climb up the rankings for the NFL’s most successful pass pairing in league history.

Combining for their 91st touchdown, Brady and Gronkowski together own the third-most touchdowns between a quarterback and receiver.

They surpass Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, and trail only the duos of Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison (114) and Steve Young-Jerry Rice (92), per NFL345.