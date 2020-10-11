Ryan Tannehill, Titans ‘Lost Faith’ In NFL Testing After COVID-19 Outbreak

It’s been a frustrating stretch of the season for the Tennessee Titans.
After 24 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL opened an investigation into the team to determine whether or not the Titans violated safety protocols.
And though it was found that some players, including Ryan Tannehill, congregated for an illegal workout at a Nashville private school, the Tennessee quarterback expressed his frustration with the league’s testing methods.
Per NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, Tannehil on Saturday told reporters that the Titans “really probably lost faith in the testing systems” given everything that’s happened over the last week and a half.
Tannehill isn’t the only NFL player feeling unsatisfied by the league’s protocols, with New England Patriots corner Jason McCourty also criticizing how their positive coronavirus tests were handled.
Additionally, when asked about criticism the Titans have faced during the investigation, Tannehill didn’t hold back.
“It’s easy to jump to conclusions and jump down someone’s throat. It’s a snap reaction society that we live in today,” Tannehill said, via WKRN’s Kayla Anderson.
“I’m of the opinion that you should speak for yourself and find out some more details before you jump down someone’s throat.”
In light of the outbreak, the Titans’ Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills has been postponed from Sunday to Tuesday.