NFL Fines Rams’ Jalen Ramsey For Altercation With Giants’ Golden Tate Over Family Drama

If you’re an NFL player, private family issues probably are best settled at home. You know, as opposed to on the football field right after a televised game.

It looks like Jalen Ramsey has learned that the hard way.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback last Sunday got into it with wide receiver Golden Tate following a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, and though it was rumored that neither player would face suspension for the incident, Ramsey has been fined by the league.

The three-time Pro Bowler will have to cough up $15,625 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,625 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while #Giants WR Golden Tate wasn’t fined for his role in last week’s postgame rumble. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020

The altercation was the result of tension between the two after a messy breakup between Ramsey and Tate’s sister, Breanna, who was pregnant at the time.

Ramsey reportedly waited outside the Giants’ locker room after the ordeal, which could have to do with why Tate wasn’t fined as well.

Someone get these guys a reality show.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images