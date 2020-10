The stage is set (again) for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

Their Week 4 game was postponed due to a slew of members from the Titans testing positive for COVID-19.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week about the possibility of a Monday night primetime doubleheader, or a Tuesday night game. But those scenarios are no more as the NFL announced Tennessee and Pittsburgh will play during Week 7.

The Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans game originally scheduled for Week 4 on Sunday, October 4, has been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2020

The Steelers now will play 13 straight games without a bye week.