NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Kansas Cup Series Playoff Race Online

The third round of the NASCAR Playoffs is set to begin.

Cup Series drivers will compete Sunday at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400, the first of three Round of 8 races. Chase Elliott, who won last week at Charlotte, will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

Which driver will be the first to clinch a spot in the Championship 4? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s NASCAR playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images