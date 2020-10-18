Unbelievable Patriots Streak At Stake In Week 6 Game Against Broncos

Just when you thought you’d seen all the ridiculous Patriots stats there are to see, another one pops up that blows you away.

As noted noted by NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, New England has played a staggering — and NFL record — 225 straight games in October or later without having a record below .500. That streak is at stake Sunday when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Take a look:

Patriots have played an @NFL record 225 straight games in October or later without being below .500.



That streak would end today with a loss to the Broncos. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2020

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Broncos will take place despite recent COVID-19 scares in New England. Both teams, and all teams playing Sunday, reportedly were cleared for action after returning no new positive tests.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images