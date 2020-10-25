Mike McCarthy Calls Out Cowboys For Their Reaction To Andy Dalton Hit

The Dallas Cowboys are a disaster.

And now head coach Mike McCarthy has added to the many storylines out of Dallas these last few weeks — which include Dak Prescott’s injury, the team reportedly ripping the coaching staff, etc.

The latest episode took place after the Cowboys lost quarterback Andy Dalton to a brutal hit in the third quarter by Washington’s Jon Bostic, who was ejected. (It also prompted quite the reaction on Twitter.)

Following the final result, an embarrassing 25-3 loss for the Cowboys, McCarthy called out the team’s response to the dirty hit, as not one teammate came to Dalton’s defense.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect,” McCarthy said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Things have gone from bad to worse in Dallas in a short amount of time.

