Washington Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Something will have to give when the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team meet, right?

The teams will face off Sunday at MetLife Stadium in an NFL Week 6 game. Washington enters the contest at 1-4, while 0-5 New York is even worse off.

The NFC East rivals know their playoff chances are fading with each passing week and they’ll have to start winning now in order to salvage something from this campaign.

Here’s when and how to watch Giants versus Washington:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images