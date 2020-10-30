What Dak Prescott Told QB Ben DiNucci Ahead Of Cowboys Rookie’s Likely First Start

Regardless of where his confidence level was going into the season, Ben DiNucci had to figure it would be a longshot for him to ever start a game.

Well, here we are.

Dak Prescott was on his way to an MVP campaign for the Dallas Cowboys before a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle ended his season. Andy Dalton then took over, but he’s now in the concussion protocol because of an ugly hit from Jon Bostic this past Sunday.

So assuming Dalton doesn’t play, it’ll be DiNucci, the first-year pro out of James Madison that was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys, who will be under center Sunday night when the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.

DiNucci bumped into Prescott in the Cowboys facility Wednesday, and he received some sage advice.